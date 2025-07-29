August 14, 2025 is going to be a huge dhamaka at the Indian box office, because of the arrival of Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. The excitement is at par as fans cannot wait to witness Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan lock horns on the big screens. But HR is ready to create history among his top 10 opening days of all-time. Scroll below for a potential day 1 analysis!

War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The sequel to War is among the most anticipated Indian films of 2025. As the release date approaches, the interests on BookMyShow are witnessing a massive surge. As per the live update, over 357K users are eagerly awaiting the YRF production. Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is also releasing on August 14, currently stands at 198K. So, one can only imagine the incoming storm at the box office.

As per the current trends, War 2 may take a blockbuster start of over 100 crores. The trailer received a mixed response, but that will not stop Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR fans, from booking the first day, first show. The Telugu and Hindi belt is sure to set new benchmarks on the opening day!

War 2 vs Hrithik Roshan’s highest openers of all time

Hrithik Roshan’s highest opener of all time is War since 2019. War 2 is confirmed to steal the #1 spot. If one omits its predecessor, the action thriller will earn 263% higher collections than Bang Bang, which is at the #2 spot.

Take a look at the top 10 openers of Hrithik Roshan at the Indian box office (net collection):

War – 53.35 crores Bang Bang – 27.54 crores Krrish 3 – 25.50 crores Agneepath – 23 crores Super 30 – 11.83 crores Kaabil – 10.43 crores Vikram Vedha – 10.58 crores Kites – 10 crores Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 8 crores Krrish – 6 crores

History will be recreated after 6 years of War, and fans certainly cannot wait for it!

More about War 2

Kiara Advani features alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. The supporting cast also features Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The release of War 2 coincides with the Independence Day holiday.

