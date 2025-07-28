Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nena Gupta, and Anupam Kher came together for the musical romantic drama, Metro In Dino. Anurag Basu’s directorial was released on July 4, 2025. It is close to concluding its box office run. Scroll below for the latest box office collection!

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection

It is commendable how Metro In Dino is adding footfalls despite a storm like Saiyaara. Even the genres of both films are the same. In its fourth weekend, Anurag Basu’s film added 1.41 crore to the kitty. The overall box office collection has concluded at 55.16 crore net after 24 days.

Including taxes, the gross total stands at 65.08 crores. Metro In Dino will soon wrap up its box office run. It is close to saturation, plus with the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 on August 1, the show count will also get reduced.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Metro In Dino below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Week 2: 17.64 crores

Week 3: 6.54 crores

Weekend 4: 1.41 crores

Total: 55.16 crores

What is Metro In Dino’s budget?

As per the official update, the romantic musical drama is mounted on a budget of about 45-50 crores. Even if one considers the upper limit, Aditya Roy Kapur co-starrer has entered the safe zone. In fact, it has minted profits of around 10%. It is officially a success at the Indian box office. However, it is not a hit as it needed box office collections of around 90-100 crore to achieve that feat.

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 55.16 crores

India gross: 65.08 crores

Budget: 45-50 crores

ROI: 10%

Verdict: Success

