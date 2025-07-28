Generally Monday at the box office is the litmus test for newly released films but two movies seems totally unaffected by the dreaded Monday – Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. Ahaan Panday’s film on the 2nd Monday and Hombale Films’ animation wonder on its first Monday are roaring at the box office!

Mahavatar Narsimha BMS Sales Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, July 28, Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to register a ticket sale of 78.3K already from 7 AM to 5 PM! With the morning and the afternoon shows, the film registered an occupancy of 30% in the theaters, higher than Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film.

Saiyaara BMS Sales Day 4

On the eleventh day, the second Monday, July 28, Saiyaara registered a ticket sale of 70.3K on BMS from 7 AM to 5 PM. Meanwhile, it registered an occupancy of 15% for the morning and the afternoon shows!

Saiyaara VS Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office

By 5 PM, Saiyaara has managed to earn in the range of 3 – 5 crore while Mahavatar Narsimha has also managed to earn in the range of 2 – 3 crore. It would be interesting to see if both films hold the momentum on Monday. But currently, Mahavatar Narsimha has clearly impacted Saiyaara.

Mythology Wins Over Romance!

Interestingly, after 10 days, for the first time, a theatrical release has surpassed Saiyaara in terms of ticket bookings on BMS, as it lags behind some 8 – 10K tickets on BMS. The animation film in 72 hours has managed to become the highest grossing animation film in Bollywood, meanwhile Saiyaara is now heading towards the 300 crore club!

