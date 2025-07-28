Saiyaara Box Office 2nd Weekend: Ahaan Panday Brings 6th Best BMS Sales For Bollywood Since 2023!

Saiyaara is officially the breakthrough film of the year as it refuses to slow down at the ticket window. In fact, after the completion of the second weekend, the ticket sales of the film on BMS is almost 159% higher than Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which registered the third biggest BMS sales of 2025.

Ahaan Panday Matches Biggies

After the second weekend, the ticket sales of Ahaan Panday’s debut film surpassed the second weekend ticket sales of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dunki, Singham Again, OMG 2, and others. It would be interesting to see if the film maintains its pace in the second week!

Saiyaara Box Office Second Weekend Ticket Sales

In the second weekend, Saiyaara registered a ticket sale 1.39 million, which is a huge number. The romantic drama is also the sixth biggest second-weekend BMS sales for a Bollywood film since 2023.

Check out the top 10 second weekend BMS sales of Bollywood films since 2023.

Chhaava: 2.12 Million Stree 2: 1.65 Million Animal: 1.53 Million Gadar 2: 1.5 Million Jawan: 1.46 Million Saiyaara: 1.39 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 704K Dunki: 621K Fighter: 558K OMG 2: 552K

Saiyaara VS Sitaare Zameen Par

After the second weekend, Saiyaara stands at a total ticket sales of 5.71 million on BMS. It is the second-highest ticket sales on BMS for a Bollywood film in 2025 after Chhaava! The gap between Saiyaara and Sitaare Zameen Par is huge, as it stands 159% higher with its ticket sales. Aamir Khan’s film after the second weekend, stood at a ticket sale of 2.2 million on BMS.

Saiyaara Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the 10-day ticket sales summary of Mohit Suri’s romantic drama.

Pre Sales: 394.53K

Week 1: 3.93 Million

Day 8, 2nd Friday: 412.93K

Day 9, 2nd Saturday: 516.88K

Day 10, 2nd Sunday: 461.86K

Total: 5.7 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: War 2 Box Office: Jr NTR Has A Mountain To Move Pushing Prabhas Out Of The Top 5 Tix Sales In 24 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News