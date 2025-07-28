Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil returning to the big screens is indeed a treat for his massive fan base. He reunited with Vadivelu for the drama thriller, Maareesan. It has concluded its opening weekend on a decent note. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 box office report!

How much did Maareesan earn in its opening weekend?

The word-of-mouth has been positive. Both Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil received a thumbs-up for their acting chops, but the overall storyline is just decent. The Tamil drama thriller made a slow start at the box office, but the graph remained in the upward direction throughout the first weekend.

As per Sacnilk, Maareesan earned an estimated 1.39 crores on day 3. It remained on similar lines as 1.37 crore earned on the first Saturday. The opening weekend total comes to 3.51 crore net, approximately 4.14 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Maareesan (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 1.37 crores

Day 3 – 1.39 crores

Total – 3.51 crores

Beats 2 Tamil films of 2025

The debut weekend remained decent, but Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer achieved some mini milestones. Maareesan surpassed the lifetime collection of Madras Matinee (2.43 crores), Desingu Raja 2 (2.49 crores), and Aghathiyaa (3.13 crores).

Today, it will beat Perusu (3.57 crores).

Maareesan Box Office Summary (3 days)

India net: 3.51 crores

India gross: 4.14 crores

More about the Tamil thriller

Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil’s film is directed by Sudheesh Sankar. The supporting cast also features Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, among others. It is written by V Krishna Moorthy and bankrolled by Super Good Films.

Maareesan was released in theatres on 25 July, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 4: Only 20% Jump But Pawan Kalyan’s Flop Is Now #6 Tollywood Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News