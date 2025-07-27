Vijay Deverakonda is struggling to get back in form, and all eyes are set to see how his upcoming biggie performs. The actor returns to the big screen with Kingdom, which has made a good first impression. The film carries big potential, and considering its massive budget, it must give it all to become a successful affair at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know about the film’s budget and the collection required to enter the safe zone!

Important film for Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay hasn’t tasted success since 2018, with his last successful film being Taxiwaala. After Taxiwaala, none of his films worked at the Indian box office. All his releases failed, including Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, and The Family Star. So, the upcoming spy action drama is an important film for the actor.

Budget of Kingdom

Despite back-to-back failures, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom was sanctioned at a huge budget. Considering the actor’s potential, the maker didn’t shy away from spending big on his biggie. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 130 crores. Against such a cost, it needs to chase a big target.

How much does Kingdom need to earn to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

Considering the reported cost of 130 crores, Kingdom must earn 130 crore net at the Indian box office to put itself in a safe position. It will secure a success tag after earning more than this. While the target looks difficult, it isn’t impossible if word-of-mouth is good.

For those who don’t know, Vijay’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office is Geetha Govindam. It did a business of around 88 crore net. So, if we compare, Vijay’s upcoming biggie needs to make 47.72% higher earnings than Geetha Govindam to enter the safe zone.

More about the film

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is scheduled to release on July 31. It also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles. It was produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Creations, and Srikara Studios.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie USA Box Office Advance Booking: Earns Over 3.5 Crores Already, Goes Full Throttle In Premieres – 17 Days To Go!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News