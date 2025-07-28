The Telugu period action-adventure Hari Hara Veera Mallu has concluded its first weekend on a disappointing note. The early reviews for Pawan Kalyan’s starrer were underwhelming, which has massively impacted its box office run. Amid all the chaos, there’s good news: It has become the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn on day 4?

Due to its poor performance, shows have been discontinued in the Hindi belt. It is barely making any moolah even in other secondary languages, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As per Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned 10.91 crores on its day 4 in Telugu. It showcased a 20% jump on the first Sunday.

Pawan Kalyan starrer had the potential to go way past the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Given the poor performance, it may not be able to unlock that milestone in its domestic lifetime. The 4-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 75.56 crore net, which is about 89.16 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Hari Hara Veera Mallu (India net collection) below:

Premieres – 12.75 crores

Day 1 – 34.75 crores

Day 2 – 8 crores

Day 3 – 9.15 crores

Day 4 – 10.91 crores

Total – 75.56 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu beats Thandel

Krish Jagarlamudi’s is a box office flop. Made on a budget of around 300 crores, it has only recovered 25.18% of the estimated cost so far. With the onset of the weekdays, it is going to witness a huge crash since the word-of-mouth is negative. Although there’s little hope left, it has still managed to beat Thandel and become the 6th highest Tollywood grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 75.56 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores Court: State vs A Nobody: 40.64 crores Kannappa: 33 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Summary (4 Days)

Budget: 300 crores

India net: 75.56 crores

India gross: 89.16 crores

Budget recovery: 25.18%

Overseas gross: 13.8 crores

Worldwide gross: 102.96 crores

Verdict: Flop

