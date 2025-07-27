Babushaan Mohanty has given Odia cinema its highest-grossing film of all time. But that’s not it, Bou Buttu Bhuta continues its glorious run at the box office. In the next 3 days, another massive feat will be achieved. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Collection

As per the last official update, Bou Buttu Bhuta earned 16.17 crores in 32 days of its theatrical run. No other film in Odia has managed to cross the 10 crore mark but Babushaan Mohanty starrer continues to achieves new milestones as it has gone way past the 15 crore mark. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 19.08 crores.

Set to achieve a new milestone!

On August 1, 2025, Bou Buttu Bhuta will officially complete 50 days in theatres. After 332 days, the makers made the tickets available at only Rs 99, and that very well helped drive audience to the theatres amid its historic success at the Odia box office.

Bou Buttu Bhuta is the most profitable Indian film of 2025!

Along with the highest-grossing Odia film, Babushaan Mohanty starrer is also the most profitable Indian film of 2025. Made at an estimated budget of 3 crores, it has minted returns of 13.17 crores in 32 days of its box office run.

When converted to profit percentage, the ROI lands at 439%. However, the Bollywood film Saiyaara may soon steal the thunder as it has already earned profits of 390.55% in 9 days of its theatrical journey.

Bou Buttu Bhutta Box Office Summary

India net: 16.17 crores

Budget: 3 crores

ROI: 439%

India gross: 19.08 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

