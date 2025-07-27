Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The romantic musical drama has axed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to emerge as the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

Mohit Suri’s directorial is enjoying a never-seen-before run for a romantic film in India. In 9 days, it has accumulated 220.75 crore net. It is only the second Bollywood film of 2025 in the 200 crore club, except for Chhaava.

As per the current prediction, the 400 crore club is inevitable for the YRF production. There’s so competition this weekend, as Son Of Sardaar 2 was pushed to August 1, 2025. In a way, Saiyaara has a freeway until the arrival of War 2 as even Ajay Devgn starrer is witnessing a low buzz.

Saiyaara Budget vs Profits

Saiyaara is reportedly mounted at a decent cost of 45 crores. This means the makers have already minted 4.8X of the estimated cost. In 9 days, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster has made a return on investment of 175.75 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, the romantic musical drama has amassed profits of 390.55%.

Saiyaara beats Chhaava in profits!

With profits of 390.55%, Saiyaara has surpassed Chhaava to become the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal starrer had garnered 373% profits in its glorious lifetime.

Here’s a detailed comparison:

Movie | Budget | Box Office Collection | ROI% | Verdict

Saiyaara | 45 crores | 220.75 crores | 390.55% | Super-duper hit

Chhaava | 130 crores | 615.39 crores | 373% | Super-duper hit

Interestingly, these are the only two Bollywood films that have gained the hit target this year. Hopefully, Son Of Sardaar 2 and War 2 will join the list in August.

