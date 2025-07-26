With less than three weeks to go, the excitement is at its peak for War 2. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be seen sharing the screen, so fans are waiting for this biggie with bated breath. Since it’s a sequel to War (2019) and part of the Spy Universe, the makers have left no stone unturned to make the film a true magnum opus. Amid this, we have learned some exciting details about the remuneration model of Hrithik, who returns as Kabir. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In 2019, Hrithik and Tiger Shroff set the big screen on fire with their performances. Over a period of time, Hrithik’s Kabir became one of the iconic characters in his career, as well as the Spy Universe. Even in the sequel, Hrithik’s return as Kabir will draw massive footfalls to theatres. Also, the actor enjoys a strong fan base pan India, which was clearly witnessed when films like Krrish and Dhoom 2 did well down South. Being such a draw on a pan-India level, the actor is set to enjoy a hefty salary in return.

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a lucrative profit-sharing deal with YRF

A close source to the development shares that Hrithik Roshan has been paid a massive amount as his upfront fee for his role in War 2. But wait, this isn’t it. Apart from a big upfront amount, the superstar will make some serious earnings through a lucrative deal he enjoys with YRF.

Yes, Hrithik Roshan enjoys a lucrative profit-sharing deal with the production house. Under this deal, the actor will take home the lion’s share of profits. Interestingly, he’s the only actor other than the three Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan) who enjoys such a deal with YRF.

Hrithik Roshan is likely to make 100 crores or more as his salary

It is also exclusively learned that War 2 was made on a budget of 325 crores (excluding prints and advertising expenses).

War 2 is enjoying strong buzz right now and can potentially be Bollywood’s first 100 crore opener at the Indian box office. So, in the long run, it is likely to make hefty earnings. But before entering theatrical run, the film is expected to make a significant recovery through pre-release non-theatrical deals. Overall, the film is bound to be a big, profitable venture.

In such a scenario, Hrithik Roshan will enjoy a staggering amount as his salary, which is likely to touch 100 crores or more, considering his profit-sharing deal with the production house. This will be 66.66-42.85% higher than the reported 60-70 crores remuneration of Jr NTR, which is huge.

