Disha Patani’s vacation looks are always stunning and garner praise from her admirers. Some of her looks are pretty easy to recreate and are wearable, even if we lack the enviable physique. Additionally, her minimalist styling is always very chic and easy on the eye. She dropped yet another look, which is the ultimate summer glam and can be easily recreated by many who are planning their next beachy getaway. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The actress often shares beautiful pictures of herself in gorgeous outfits on social media, keeping everyone updated. Disha enjoys over 61.2 million followers on Instagram. Despite all the glam and wham, her makeup remains minimalistic. She also flaunts her natural curls, which further elevate her beauty. She is a style icon among fashion enthusiasts and has hardly ever fallen prey to fashion faux pas.

Disha Patani’s rocking white ensemble.

The Kanguva actress dropped a few pictures on her social media platform, Instagram, where she is sporting a white halter mini dress. It has a low-cut sweetheart neckline, enhancing the feminine silhouette. The halter straps on the dress are made of large metallic gold hoop rings, adding a bold, statement accessory-like touch to the outfit. It is form-fitting through the bodice, accentuating the waist and her beautiful curves while the bottom flares slightly, offering a soft, elegant flow.

The mini dress is quite glamorous yet playful. It is also ideal for a luxury vacation or a summer outing by the sea. Disha is also on one of the beach getaways.

Hair & Makeup

Disha Patani’s hair is styled in a chic updo, gathered at the back with soft volume on top and a few wispy strands framing her face, looking a soft, effortless charm. The elegant yet relaxed style complements a beachside or vacation vibe. Her makeup is also fresh and natural-looking. She has a radiant, glowing complexion with a smooth, sun-kissed finish, mostly a light foundation or BB cream with bronzer for warmth and dimension.

Her eyes were covered with sunglasses. She wore a soft blush and completed the look with tinted lip balm. For accessories, Disha Patani wore dainty earrings and a pair of trendy sunglasses. For footwear, she wore white sneakers with socks.

Check out the pictures of the actress below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

She has two new projects in the pipeline. Disha will be seen in Akshay Kumar‘s Welcome to the Jungle, which is now in the post-production stage. Disha also has an English film in her kitty, Holyguards. Both films’ release dates have not yet been revealed.

For more such fashion & lifestyle content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Looks Like A Modern-Day Disney Princess In Luxe Pink, Slaying The Jurassic World: Rebirth Red Carpet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News