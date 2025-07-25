Mohit Suri’s latest release, Saiyaara, is not only earning widespread praise from audiences but is also on fire at the box office, and it is in no mood to stop. It seems Yash Raj Films has a sure-shot musical blockbuster on its hands.

Earlier this month, another romantic drama – Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino (originally titled Metro… In Dino) also resonated well with moviegoers. Now the question is: which one of these two films holds the edge when it comes to user ratings on IMDb? Read on to find out.

Saiyaara Or Metro In Dino – Which Film Has A Better IMDb Score?

At the time of writing, Saiyaara and Metro In Dino, both have the exact same IMDb user rating of 7.6/10. Since IMDb ratings can fluctuate as more viewers share their opinions, it’ll be interesting to see whether either film pulls more numbers in the coming days.

Saiyaara: Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s underlying plot revolves around two youngsters, Vaani and Krish (played by Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda). While Vaani is a passionate writer, Krish is a hot-headed, struggling singer. But when the two meet, sparks fly, and they create music that reflects their emotions. Despite their contrasting worlds, it becomes clear they’re meant for each other, but will they even realize it in time with all their problems and insecurities?

Saiyaara Trailer

Metro In Dino: Plot & Lead Cast

Described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a… Metro, this anthology features four bittersweet love stories. Written and directed by Anurag Basu, the plots revolve around four Indian couples and their lives and relationships across five metro cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee in major roles.

Metro In Dino Trailer

