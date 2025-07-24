Metro In Dino is withstanding the Saiyaara storm, which is a huge achievement in itself. The box office collection has fallen below the 50 lakh mark daily, but that isn’t stopping the musical romantic drama from achieving milestones! It has now emerged as Anurag Basu’s second highest-grossing film in history. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 20

The need of the hour is to stay stable amid the mid-week blues. And it would be safe to say that Aditya Roy Kapur starrer is successfully doing that. On day 20, Metro In Dino earned 36 lakhs, witnessing a 28% drop from the discounted Tuesday.

The net earnings in India stand at 53.42 crores after 20 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 63.03 crores. Metro In Dino was made on a reported budget of around 50 crores. It has entered the safe zone and is officially a success at the box office.

Take a look at the Metro In Dino box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Week 2: 17.64 crores

Week 3: 6.21 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 53.42 crores

Metro In Dino vs Jagga Jasoos

The Life In A Metro sequel has achieved new yardsticks for director Anurag Basu. It has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Jagga Jasoos to become his #2 Bollywood grosser in history. Barfi leads the pack with its staggering earnings of 120 crore net.

Take a look at Anurag Basu’s top grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Barfi – 120 crores Metro In Dino – 53.42 crores Jagga Jasoos – 53.38 crores Kites – 49.3 crores Life in A Metro – 15.63 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office: It’s A Super-Duper Hit, Only 59 Crores Away From Becoming Most Profitable Bollywood Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News