Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has arrived in theatres, and as expected, fans enthusiastically welcomed it. The morning shows of day 1 have already concluded across the country, and in the original Telugu version, they were running with rocking occupancy. It registered one of the best starts for Tollywood in 2025, overtaking biggies like Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer. However, it remained below Venkatesh’s Sankranthik Vasthunam and Nani’s HIT 3. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Power Star makes his return

The Power Star was last seen in Bro (2023), and he returned to the big screen after almost two years. Amid this, he tasted immense political success and is currently the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. These factors created hype around him, which is being witnessed on the opening day of his latest magnum opus.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu registers an excellent morning occupancy in Telugu on day 1!

The reports of day 1 morning shows have come, and it is learned that Hari Hara Veera Mallu saw a roaring occupancy of 64% in the Telugu shows. This is simply superb, hinting at a bumper collection at the Indian box office. Among the major releases of Tollywood, it managed to overtake Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which registered the occupancy of 60% and 56%, respectively, in the morning shows.

For day 1, Hari Hara Veera Mallu registered the third-best morning occupancy (Telugu version) among major Tollywood releases of 2025. HIT 3 is at the top spot with an insane 79%, followed by Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 70%.

Take a look at the top day 1 morning occupancies of major Tollywood releases in 2025:

HIT 3 – 79% Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 70% Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 64% Daaku Maharaaj – 60% Game Changer – 56

Heading for a strong start at the Indian box office

While word-of-mouth is not favorable, the magnum opus is heading for a record opening for Pawan Kalyan. Including premieres, it will likely surpass Vakeel Saab’s opening of 40.1 crore net at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

