The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters tomorrow, and the opening weekend projections look quite favorable. The MCU movie starring an ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner in key roles has received positive reviews from the critics so far. It might finally turn around Marvel Studios’ fate after a disappointing box office run of the previous two films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Rotten Tomatoes rating given by the critics has been revealed and is a strong 88%. The collective consensus states, “Benefitting from rock-solid cast chemistry and clad in appealingly retro 1960s design, this crack at The Fantastic Four does Marvel’s First Family justice.” However, in Marvel’s case, strong ratings do not guarantee strong box office collections, as Thunderbolts* has excellent scores on this aggregate site but failed financially.

How much is the upcoming MCU movie projected to earn worldwide during its opening weekend?

According to Deadline‘s report, the film’s opening weekend projections are pretty hopeful after the MCU underperformances. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to collect between $100 million and $110 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend across 4,100 theaters in the United States and Canada.

Internationally, the MCU movie is projected to earn around $90 million to $100 million or more. Thus, the worldwide opening collection is expected to be within the $190 million to $210 million range. It will be the biggest since last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. However, it will still be far behind Deadpool 3’s domestic weekend collection.

Compared to the last few MCU films’ domestic debut weekend collections

Deadpool & Wolverine are the only success Marvel has witnessed in a year. It collected $211.4 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World remained below $100 million in their debut weekends at the North American box office. Although The Fantastic Four: First Steps is projected to earn north of $100 million, it will not be able to match the overwhelming debut collection of Deadpool 3.

More about the upcoming MCU film

With advance ticket sales opening seven weeks ago, the film has already racked up $20 million in domestic presales — matching the early numbers seen by Superman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before their impressive $125 million and $118.4 million debuts. The Fantastic Four: First Steps must protect their world from the planet-devouring cosmic being, Galactus. The MCU movie will hit the screens on July 25.

