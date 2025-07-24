Despite mixed reviews and new releases, Jurassic World Rebirth dominates the worldwide box office. A few days back, it surpassed the worldwide haul of Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and crossed the $650 million mark. It has also beaten another movie led by Cruise worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson are two of the biggest Hollywood stars, and they are known worldwide. Mission: Impossible 8 was released in May, while Rebirth came out in July after over a month. But the ScarJO-led movie has surpassed MI 8 in less than a month. This latest Jurassic World movie is expected to earn around $800 million in its global run and will be a blockbuster 2025 Hollywood release.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

Jurassic World Rebirth collected $2.8 million on its 20th day at the domestic box office, bringing the total to $279.25 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It collected $373.29 million from the overseas markets and was unstoppable in China. Adding the overseas and domestic cume, the worldwide total hits the $652.54 million mark. It will hit $700 million this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $279.2 million

International – $373.3 million

Worldwide – $652.5 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of Tom Cruise’s War of the Worlds

Tom Cruise-led War of the Worlds was released in 2005, and it was directed by Steven Spielberg. It is based on HG Wells’ 1898 novel The War of the Worlds. The movie featuring Tom in the leading role collected $603.87 million worldwide, including $234.3 million domestically. Scarlett Johansson‘s sci-fi flick has not only beaten this blockbuster but earned more than that. It will further increase the gap when Rebirth hits $700 million and beyond.

More about Jurassic World Rebirth

The official synopsis read: “Five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.” Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2. It recently surpassed Sinners in North America, becoming the year’s third highest-grossing film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: I Know What You Did Last Summer Worldwide Box Office: Earns 39% More Than Its Modest Budget In Just 4 Days, Despite A Slow Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News