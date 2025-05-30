Jaws hit theaters in 1975 and reshaped Hollywood forever, but behind that milestone stood a young director who had taken a very different path from many of his peers. While the New Hollywood wave of the 1970s soaked itself in wild nights, cocaine, and open bars, Steven Spielberg stayed away from all of it. He was built differently and never followed the crowd, even when it was the most popular one in town.

Steven Spielberg Focused On Filmmaking From A Young Age

Hollywood back then was overflowing with ambition and addiction, and almost everyone was a part of it. From directors to actors to producers, all of them worked hard but partied harder. Although there’s no denying that many thrived in that environment (like Al Pacino) and were able to create some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, their hangovers also clung to them equally, just like a toxic ex.

However, as mentioned earlier, Spielberg wasn’t wired that way. His eyes were always locked on the lens, not the bottle. From an early age, all he cared about was directing, and once he landed a chance, he didn’t let go.

Spielberg’s First Job Nearly Broke Him

Spielberg began working with television and took on a segment in the horror series Night Gallery. The show was not glamorous by any means, and even worse, the script was weak. Besides, the pressure was crushing Spielberg, who was only 22 at that time. Everyone else on set had years on him, and Spielberg, being the youngest on the set, felt it every day.

The job almost broke him as he was overwhelmed, and as a result, he doubted himself constantly. He later admitted that if he were the kind of person who turned to drugs for comfort, he probably wouldn’t have made it through the shoot without relying on something.

“I don’t take drugs,” he clarified as per Far Out Magazine. “I never have. Or I would have used every drug under and over the counter at that time. That show put me through dire straits. It was good discipline, but a very bad experience.”

Joan Crawford being directed by a young Steven Spielberg for an episode of ‘Night Gallery’ 1969 pic.twitter.com/eA9LjanrWg — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) July 2, 2021

Working With Joan Crawford Was Difficult

Fortunately, Spielberg never came under the influence of drugs. He kept pushing, clean and determined, even when working with Joan Crawford, who was anything but easy to please. It was a rough start for him, as the set didn’t welcome him with open arms. While he was not yet the confident legend, he still managed to get through it. That single segment became the first brick in the road to a legendary career.

Without taking any shortcuts or stimulants, Spielberg proved that talent and obsession could still shine in an industry flooded with distractions.

