Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a rage at the Japan box office. It is creating new records with every passing day, but missed beating The Mugen Train’s 3-day opening weekend by a small margin. But where does the 2025 animated dark fantasy film stand compared to its predecessors? Scroll below as we rank the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as per their earnings.

The Mugen Train ranks at #1 in box office collection

No points for guessing, The Mugen Train is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It achieved massive records domestically and worldwide. In fact, the first Demon Slayer movie is the highest-grossing anime and Japanese film of all time.

The Mugen Train clocked the biggest opening weekend, earning $43.9 million. In its lifetime at the Japan box office, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial minted $386.48 million.

The Mugen Train vs Swordsmith Village vs Hashira Training at the box office

The sequel and the threequel could nowhere match the success of the first film in the franchise. Mostly because fans had already watched the TV series and the films had nothing new to offer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba— To the Swordsmith Village earned only $29.52 million in Japan, while The Hashira Training concluded its lifetime at $14.97 million. However, both films recovered their budgets and were a success.

Where does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stand at the franchise box office?

Within its four-day extended opening weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has moved way past To the Swordsmith Village and The Hashira Training. The final race is against The Mugen Train, which had set some challenging box office feats.

In order to become the #1 film in the franchise, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle must show a 677% jump in its lifetime. The pace has been solid so far, but it is to be seen whether it could stay for as long as 220 days in theatres, like The Mugen Train did.

Check out the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba films as per box office collection in Japan:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2020): $386,483,128 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle (2025): $49.7 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village (2023): $29.52 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training (2024): $14.97 million

