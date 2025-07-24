Saiyaara is one of the most noteworthy successes in Bollywood. Mohit Suri’s directorial featuring two debutants is roaring loud at the Indian box office. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have made a smashing entry with their first film becoming a super-duper hit. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of budget, returns, and more!

What is the Saiyaara budget?

YRF has reportedly spent a decent 45 crore budget on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut. That is indeed a notable sum, at par with some other Bollywood releases of 2025, including Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf (50 crores), Maalik (54 crores), and Metro In Dino (45-50 crores).

Is Saiyaara a hit?

In 6 days, the romantic musical drama has raked in a box office collection of 155.75 crores. This means the producers have already added returns of a whopping 110.75 crores to their kitty.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Saiyaara has minted profits of 246%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the super-duper hit verdict once it earns 200% of returns along with a collection of 100 crore+. In only 6 days, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film has ticked both the boxes.

Saiyaara is a super-duper hit at the box office!

Will it beat Chhaava as #1 profitable film in Bollywood (2025)?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is currently the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 with staggering profits of 373%. In order to gain the title, Saiyaara will have to earn box office collection of 215 crores in its lifetime. That milestone (59.25 crores) is likely to be unlocked by the end of the second weekend. Which means, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to achieve yet another fear at the box office.

Here’s a detailed comparison:

Movie | Budget | Box Office Collection | ROI% | Verdict

Chhaava | 130 crores | 615.39 crores | 373% | Super-duper hit

Saiyaara | 45 crores | 155.75 crores | 246% | Super-duper hit

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (6 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 155.75 crores

India gross: 183.78 crores

ROI: 110.75 crores

Profits: 246%

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

