Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal arrived at the big screens with their supernatural thriller, Nikita Roy, on July 18, 2025. Unfortunately, the limelight has been entirely stolen by Saiyaara plus the early reviews weren’t great. It may end its box office run has the lowest Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for day 6 updates!

How much did Nikita Roy earn on day 6?

As per the estimates, Nikita Roy earned only 7 lakh on day 6. It witnessed another dip from the 9 lakh earned on the discounted Tuesday. There’s barely any hope for Kussh Sinha’s directorial, which has already dropped below the 10 lakh mark.

The overall six-day total at the Indian box office lands at 1.12 crore net, which is about 1.32 crore in gross earnings. Tomorrow it will conclude a week in theatres, unfortunately, with the lowest opening week collection in 2025. The reviews were mixed, and ideally, a Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal film should have witnessed some decent footfalls. It’s probably the Saiyaara storm that is stealing all the thunder.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Nikita Roy below:

Day 1: 22 lakh

Day 2: 24 lakh

Day 3: 40 la k h

la h Day 4: 10 lakh

Day 5: 9 lakh

Day 6: 7 lakh

Total: 1.12 crores

Nikita Roy is the lowest Bollywood grosser of 2025?

The supernatural thriller is currently fighting against Kesari Veer, Kapkapiiii to save its grace. If Nikita Roy concludes its lifetime below 1.50 crores, it will be the lowest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Currently, Kapkapiii holds the title with lifetime earnings of 1.50 crores, followed by Kesari Veer (1.88 crores).

Nikita Roy Box Office Summary (6 days)

India net: 1.12 crore

India gross: 1.32 crore

Verdict: Flop

