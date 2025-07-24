Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the only stars Bollywood buffs are talking about right now. They’ve literally broken the internet with their smashing debut in Saiyaara. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a box office super-hit. But where is it arriving on the digital platform? Scroll below for an OTT release date update!

Saiyaara is shining bright at the box office

YRF spent a decent 45 crores in the creation of Saiyaara. It surpassed expectations right from the word go and recovered its budget within 48 hours of its theatrical release. At the Indian box office, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film has already garnered 155.75 crores within 6 days.

Saiyaara OTT Release delayed?

Usually, a Bollywood movie hits the digital platform after 8 weeks of its theatrical release. Based on the performance at the box office, the OTT premiere is preponed or postponed.

Due to the massive success of Saiyaara at the Indian box office, YRF is reportedly planning to postpone the digital premiere to Diwali 2025. Yes, you heard that right!

This seems like a very smart strategy, given the film will soon enter the 200 crore club. There are predictions that it could earn upto 400 crores. The delay in OTT release, will further attract footfalls at the ticket windows, given the humongous hype.

When & where to watch Saiyaara online?

Diwali festivities will be celebrated around 20-21 December, 2025. This means Saiyaara could release online on either of those dates. Fans can watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s intense love story on Netflix. After creating a lot of noise at the box office, it is to be seen whether the romantic musical drama surges to the Top 10 Global charts on the streaming giant.

More about Saiyaara

Mohit Suri has directed Saiyaara, the man behind Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Awarapan, among other classic Bollywood romances. It is the official adaptation of 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember.

The musical romantic drama was released in theatres on 18 July, 2025.

