War 2 trailer is finally out! Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead, the action thriller is releasing on August 14, 2025. The anticipation was sky-high, but unfortunately, the promo opened to mixed reviews from netizens. Scroll below to know what the viewers are saying!

Most would know Siddharth Anand directed War. Despite the mixed reviews over the script, it went on to earn a whopping 319 crores in all languages and gained the hit verdict at the box office. War 2 is expected to be a 1000 crore affair, but the trailer may not have lived upto the expectations.

War 2 Trailer Reactions

Netizens have polarised reactions. There’s one section that totally loved the face-off between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. They’re eagerly waiting for the big release on August 14, 2025. But the other section feels the trailer fell flat and Siddharth Anand did a better job in action.

A disappointed viewer wrote, “Mazaa nahi aaya bhai. You are good but NTR wrong casting!! Please don’t make PAN INDIA just to get numbers. Cast right people. NTR me hero waali baat nahi hai. Hindi cinema>>> All woods of Indian film industry.”

Mazaa nahi aaya bhai.

You are good but NTR 👎 wrong casting!! Please don’t make PAN INDIA just to get numbers. Cast right people. NTR me hero waali baat nahi hai. Hindi cinema>>> All woods of Indian film industry. — #BattleofGalwan (@BeingSaurebh) July 25, 2025

Another tweeted, “Ye kya bawasir bana diye ho be”

Ye kya bawasir bana diye ho be 😢🤦 — The Kartik (@KartikG80302815) July 25, 2025

A happy viewer commented, “Sure shot blockbuster 1000cr loading.”

Sure shot blockbuster 1000cr loading. — Kuna Bag (@kunabag007) July 25, 2025

“Tiktik Roshan cringe overracting exposed again,” wrote another.

Tiktik Roshan cringe overracting exposed again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/docpSJaRxR — Fiore 🐼 (@fiorell06345571) July 25, 2025

Another disappointed viewer said, “Same garbage anti hero story every time Same cringe dialogues Same green screen action Urduwood lol ��”

Same garbage anti hero story every time Same cringe dialogues Same green screen action Urduwood lol 😆 — hooligan (@brunomars2407) July 25, 2025

A fan wrote, “The screen couldn’t handle this much firepower! Two giants, one war…cinema history in the making”

The screen couldn’t handle this much firepower! 🔥💥 Two giants, one war…cinema history in the making — Timelessvoice (@Timelessvoice81) July 25, 2025

Another praised, “#War2Trailer is nothing but a spectacular treat… This Independence Day, there will be unlimited whistles for the combo of Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Man of Masses Jr NTR”

#War2Trailer is nothing but a spectacular treat…💥 This Independence Day, there will be unlimited whistles for the combo of Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Man of Masses Jr NTR 😎 — Filmy Holic (@FilmyHolic) July 25, 2025

“Dialogues are just fire, so this time we will see content based and story oriented film , however in action @justSidAnand has no competition,” a War fan wrote.

Dialogues are just fire, so this time we will see content based and story oriented film , however in action @justSidAnand has no competition. — JAWAN-2🚩 (@khelonmusk) July 25, 2025

A user reacted, “This is how the trailer should be showcased! Astounding! After this #WAR2TrailerEurophia , the anticipation to watch the whole movie on the big screen increased more than % now. So, 14th August”

This is how the trailer should be showcased! Astounding! 👏🏼👏🏼 After this #WAR2TrailerEurophia , the anticipation to watch the whole movie on the big screen increased more than 💯% now. So, 14th August 🗓️ ✅ — RAJESH🧑🏻‍💻 (@iamrajeshjena) July 25, 2025

War 2 has been dominating BookMyShow interests for months now. It will now be interesting to see how the pre-release buzz gets impacted amid the mixed reviews. It is expected to become the most-viewed Bollywood trailer in the first 24 hours on YouTube by beating Dunki (58.5 million views).

