Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has grossed over ₹261 crores worldwide (after 31 days), earning critical acclaim and re-establishing his presence at the box office. This is a substantial figure – more than double the collections of his previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which concluded its theatrical run with a gross of ₹129 crores. The film’s performance marks the end of a long dry spell for Aamir, with his last major blockbuster being Dangal (2016), nearly a decade ago. To understand how Aamir Khan has reinvented himself time and again – and why the years ahead promise another bold chapter – we must examine the astrological currents that have guided his journey: Saturn’s measured discipline, Venus’s golden reign, and the introspective strength of the Moon.

Aamir Khan’s professional arc unfolds in distinct phases, each deeply influenced by Saturn, the ruler of his 10th house of career. Saturn’s slow orbit brings with it enduring effects, sometimes manifesting as long spells of success, and at other times as extended periods of difficulty. This duality is clearly mirrored in Aamir’s career, with his dramatic highs and lows often coinciding with shifts in dasha cycles and Saturn transits. His meteoric rise began with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), a film that turned him into an overnight sensation. His boyish charm led to comparisons with iconic stars like Rajesh Khanna and Kumar Gaurav. Offers poured in, and Aamir, still new to the game, signed multiple projects – many of which proved to be miscalculations. The lack of strong scripts led to a series of underwhelming releases, prompting some to prematurely write off his career.

Redemption arrived with Dil (1990), a light-hearted romantic film co-starring Madhuri Dixit, which struck a chord with audiences and delivered a box office hit. Its timing was serendipitous, coinciding with the onset of his 20-year Venus dasha – a planetary phase that would lay the bedrock for his evolution into a nuanced, respected actor. The momentum continued with Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), a golden jubilee hit, followed by Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), which won over critics and carved a niche in youth-centric storytelling. Then came Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), reaffirming Aamir’s standing as a dependable leading man. Notably, 1993 also marked his Saturn return – a pivotal astrological event that often triggers deep personal reassessment. True to form, Aamir began to pivot. He moved away from formulaic roles and grew selective, choosing stories that resonated with him on a deeper level.

The payoff was clear: Rangeela (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Ishq (1997), Ghulam (1998), and Sarfarosh (2000) showcased his expanding range and established him as a performer who could balance mass appeal with substance. This period of thoughtful choices culminated in a bold, genre-defying move – Lagaan (2001). Produced and headlined by Aamir Khan himself, it was a cinematic gamble few would have taken. But it paid off handsomely. Released in the final stretch of the Venus dasha, during Mercury’s bhukti, Lagaan garnered critical acclaim and became India’s official entry to the Oscars. That same year, Dil Chahta Hai hit screens, redefining contemporary Hindi cinema and cementing Aamir’s reputation as a tastemaker. Yet, the period following Lagaan proved personally tumultuous.

In 2002, during the Jupiter bhukti of his Venus dasha, Aamir separated from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Around the same time, his Sade Sati began a seven-and-a-half-year Saturn phase often marked by emotional and existential trials. He took a step back from the spotlight, later revealing that he remained inactive for nearly two years. His return vehicle, Mangal Pandey (2005), failed to connect with audiences. But fortunes shifted again in 2006. Fanaa and Rang De Basanti arrived like twin bolts of lightning. The former was a commercial success, while the latter struck a nerve with its patriotic, youthful defiance. These hits came as Venus’s dasha neared its conclusion, during its Saturn bhukti – a period associated with hard-earned lessons, maturity, and karmic outcomes. In the same period, he remarried, tying the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. The Venus dasha closed on a high note.

Between 2007 and 2009, Aamir delivered three landmark films: Taare Zameen Par, which he also directed; Ghajini, Bollywood’s first Rs. 100 crore grosser; and 3 Idiots, a phenomenon in both reach and impact. The Venus dasha concluded in April 2010, ushering in the beginning of the Sun dasha. The Sun dasha brought its own energies. Aamir found success with PK (2014), a sharp social satire that merged commerce with commentary. However, the Sun’s Saturn bhukti also saw the release of Dhoom 3, a blockbuster in numbers but a critical misfire. The dichotomy of scale versus substance became a recurring theme.

April 2016 heralded the beginning of the Moon dasha, and with it, a milestone. In December that year, Dangal exploded at the box office, breaking records and reinforcing Aamir’s place at the top. His portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat, complete with physical transformation and emotional nuance, was widely lauded.

But the Moon period wasn’t without turbulence. In July 2021, during the Moon-Saturn bhukti, Aamir and Kiran Rao ended their marriage. Post-Dangal, his choices didn’t yield similar dividends. Thugs of Hindostan (2018), despite its scale and ambition, faltered. Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a project close to his heart, underperformed both critically and commercially.

The back-to-back failures were hard-hitting. Aamir admitted slipping into depression following Laal Singh Chaddha – a period of reflection and withdrawal. In March 2023, six months after Laal Singh Chaddha’s release and during Aamir’s self-imposed hiatus, I wrote on Twitter: “Astrologically, those predicting the end of actor Aamir Khan’s career will be proved wrong. Aamir Khan will rise like the Phoenix. His new innings will be glorious. The second half of 2023 will be very significant.”

In October 2023, Sitaare Zameen Par was officially announced. By September 2024, I shared another forecast, noting that March and April 2025 would be decisive for Aamir, with significant developments expected in his professional realm. At the time, Aamir was undergoing another Saturn return. Fittingly, during his birthday week in March 2025, he announced the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, slated for June. The prediction that he would reclaim his place at the top was fulfilled. Aamir Khan’s natal chart reflects a personality driven by vision, integrity, and a quest for meaningful impact.

With Aries rising, he is innately courageous and pioneering, unwilling to settle for the predictable. Rahu in the ascendant adds a layer of mystique, pushing him toward unconventional paths that defy expectation. Jupiter’s proximity to his ascendant grants him insight and expansive thinking, helping him make bold, enduring choices. His Sun and Mercury in Pisces offer emotional depth, lending his performances a rare authenticity grounded in empathy.

Meanwhile, Venus and Saturn in Aquarius point to his progressive instincts and attraction to socially relevant narratives. Saturn’s strong placement in the 10th house lends gravitas to his career – he is methodical, grounded, and resistant to superficiality. Mars in Leo, positioned in the fifth house, fuels his artistic fire, while the Moon in Pushya nakshatra signals a principled and introspective emotional core.

Aamir is less motivated by fame or fortune than by a personal code of excellence. His values – restraint, sincerity, and dedication to craft – define his choices. More than just a screen icon, Aamir Khan is a committed storyteller. He immerses himself completely into roles, often undergoing profound physical and psychological transformations. He is indifferent to the trappings of stardom, aiming instead to create cinema that endures. The astrological signature of Aamir Khan reveals a man who doesn’t court applause – he earns it, steadily and deliberately. He is an explorer, fueled not merely by ambition but by a deeper longing for resonance, relevance, and authenticity.

Looking ahead, the coming months promise to be eventful. August 2025 is expected to offer a glimpse of what’s to come. In the early part of the month, Aamir may lock in a collaboration with a major creative partner or corporate house. A substantial financial gain is likely, possibly linked to a career breakthrough or a strategic move within his production ventures. This period could also see him acquiring a significant asset or making a large-scale investment, laying the groundwork for future expansion. On the personal front, a major milestone may make headlines. September 2025 appears even more dynamic. Aamir may formalize an ambitious partnership and is likely to benefit from the sale of valuable assets. There’s a strong possibility he will further monetize Sitaare Zameen Par – potentially through a direct YouTube release, as previously hinted in media reports.

Real estate transactions or strategic divestments could also yield significant capital. This period may see him reinvesting, acquiring new assets, expanding his production infrastructure, or exploring fresh business avenues. Travel, likely linked to professional or investment commitments, is also on the horizon. March 2026 will hold special significance. It may coincide with his birthday, but its impact will go far beyond candles and celebration. Building on the momentum of his comeback, this period could witness announcements that reshape public perception and open new doors. Aamir Khan‘s quiet persistence, sharp vision, and commitment to storytelling may come together to forge a chapter that redefines his legacy yet again. History, as the stars suggest, is far from over.

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practising since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future.

