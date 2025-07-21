Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is still refusing to surrender at the box office after an entire month. In fact, on its 5th Sunday, the sports dramedy helmed by RS Prasanna, yet again jumped and cross the 1 crore mark.

In 31 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 164.52 crore in India, and a worldwide gross collection of 261.13 crore. The film is also inching towards the 100 crore mark collection from overseas.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office

Aamir Khan‘s film has finally surpassed the total worldwide collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. While Kartik Aaryan’s film earned 260.49 crore worldwide, Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s film earned 258 crore worldwide.

Aamir Khan’s Next Target

Aamir Khan’s next target at the box office will be surpassing not one but two Salman Khan films. While Dabangg 2 stands next with a worldwide collection of 265 crore, Race 3 follows further with a worldwide collection of 270.75 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par on the 5th Sunday, earned 1.2 crore in India yet again. The film is still adding numbers but it has to cover a significant distance to touch the next milestone. However, looking at the pace of the film and numbers it is churning out even after 30 days it might not be an impossible task, even if herculean!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the sports dramedy at the box office after 31 days.

India Net Collection: 164.52 crore

India Gross Collection: 194.13 crore

Budget: 90 crore

Profit: 74.92 crore

Returns On Investment: 83.24%

Overseas Gross Collection: 96.61 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 261.13 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Saiyaara Weekend Box Office: Ahaan Panday Destroys A Shah Rukh Khan Milestone & 5 Massive Records In Only 72 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News