Chamak actor Paramvir Singh Cheema recently had a brutally hilarious fan encounter. The Black Warrant star was out and about when a girl walked up to him with a mix of confusion and curiosity.

She looked at him, did a double-take, and then blurted out with surprising honesty: “On screen, you look quite ugly!” Paramvir was quick to laugh off the comment with effortless charm, handling the surprising encounter like a champ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramvir Singh Cheema (@paramvircheema07)

How The Fan Encounter Highlights Paramvir Singh Cheema’s Acting Prowess

The fan, while clearly starstruck, was overwhelmed by his real-life presence and didn’t mean any harm. However, she dropped a reality check in the most Gen Z way possible, one that the actor will surely remember as a unique experience in the days to come.

While the fan encounter was brutal and hilarious, it also reflected the kind of actor Paramvir is. He disappears so completely into his roles that it’s easy to forget the face behind the character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramvir Singh Cheema (@paramvircheema07)

Paramvir Singh Cheema’s Prominent Roles

Paramvir is best recognized for his work in TV shows like Black Warrant and Chamak. In Black Warrant, he plays jailer Shivraj Singh Mangat, who is concerned about his younger brother giving in to insurgents. In Chamak, Paramvir portrays a young aspiring rapper, Kaala, who is returning to Punjab from Canada.

He reprised the role in Chamak Season 2, which premiered in April 2025. The actor has also appeared in projects like Tabbar and Sapne vs Everyone and will make his big-screen debut with Border 2.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Review: It’s Manju Devi Vs Kranti Devi This Time & We Are So Seated For This Epic Showdown!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News