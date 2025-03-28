Mark your calendars! Bollywood is gearing up for an action-packed 2026, and it is one of the most exciting years for movie lovers. The industry promises to showcase some of its biggest projects yet, involving an interesting mix of mythology, sequels, and action thrillers.

From Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated sequel, Border 2, to Varun Dhawan’s return in Bhediya 2 and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, here is a short preview of what is in store!

Border 2

After the massive success of Border, Sunny Deol is gearing up for its highly anticipated sequel, Border 2. With short glimpses already creating a buzz, the film has generated immense excitement, especially among retro cinema lovers. Besides Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Kesari director Anurag Singh, the film is set to release in theaters on January 23, 2026, making Republic Day even more special.

Bhoot Bangla

Bhoot Bangla is another addition to Bollywood’s horror-comedy genre, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Following the success of Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite for this film. Last December, the makers released the film’s poster featuring Akshay Kumar holding a lantern in his right hand. Additionally, the poster revealed that the movie will be released in theaters on April 2, 2026.

Awarapan 2

Bollywood’s iconic star Emraan Hashmi recently announced the sequel to the cult classic Awarapan (2007). On his birthday, the actor revealed that Awarapan 2 is finally happening. He shared a short teaser showcasing himself in a rugged look. Per the teaser, the film will hit theaters on April 3, 2026.

Maddock Universe’s 2026 Lineup

Apart from these releases, Maddock Films has already announced a series of movies with confirmed release dates. In 2026, the production house plans to release two major films—Bhediya 2 and Chamunda.

Bhediya 2, which will be released in theaters on August 14, 2026, promises to bring back Varun Dhawan in his iconic werewolf avatar. Additionally, Chamunda is scheduled for a December 4, 2026, release. While the release date has been announced, most details about the film remain under wraps.

With these massive projects lined up, 2026 is shaping to be a milestone year for Bollywood.

