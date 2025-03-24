Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt have officially announced Awarapan 2 following a heavy demand from fans over the years. The special announcement was made on the occasion of the actor’s 46th birthday as the ultimate gift for his fans.

Some films are not just stories; they are emotions, and Awarapan is one of them. The craze for the songs, Shivam’s character, and the story’s emotional depth kept the 2007 film’s legacy alive years after its release as fans of Emraan Hashmi continued to demand a sequel.

Awarapan 2 is a tribute to all the fans who have loved and celebrated Awarapan and showered constant love on Shivam’s unwavering dedication. The sequel will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui, and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It will arrive in theatres on April 3, 2026, and also mark Emraan Hashmi‘s reunion with Vishesh Films.

The film, set for a theatrical release, promises to be an intense action drama. Awarapan 2 will pick up where Shivam’s story left off, bringing back the grit, emotions, unforgettable moments, and blockbuster music that made Awarapan a cult classic. The partnership between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films has created magic over the years, delivering blockbuster films and timeless music.

From Jannat, Murder, Raaz, Gangster, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Awarapan, their films have not only ruled the box office but also given iconic songs like Zara Sa, Tera Mera Rishta Purana, Phir Mohabbat to name a few. Currently in pre-production, Awarapan 2 is gearing up to go on floors soon. The movie will be released on April 3, 2026.

