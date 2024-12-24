After the tremendous success of Gadar 2 last year, another one of Sunny Deol’s cult classics is coming soon with a sequel. We are talking about Border’s sequel, Border 2. T-Series gave the fans an early Christmas present by revealing the film’s release date and cast. Deol was a driving force in the OG movie; hence, he will be there to lead the cast, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Scroll below to know the audience’s reactions.

For the unversed, Border was released in 1997, and the epic war drama was produced and directed by the legendary JP Dutta. It is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is based on the Battle of Longewala. The war drama had an ensemble cast comprising Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast of Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 1997.

On Tuesday, December 24, T-Series took to their social media accounts, including Instagram, to reveal that Border 2 is going on the floors. On Instagram, they posted a picture and, in the caption, revealed the names of the cast members, headlined by Sunny Deol.

The caption read, “The cameras are rolling for Border 2! 🌟 With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. 🇮🇳 Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!”

According to that Anurag Singh is directing the movie, who is best known for making Kesari. The netizens are pumped up by the latest announcement regarding Border 2. Here are some of the fan reactions below-

One user wrote, “Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan together – this is going to be epic!”

Another said, “This is the movie we’ve all been waiting for!”

Followed by, “Anurag Singh’s direction is always a hit!”

Another stated, “Diljit and Ahan Shetty – excited to see their performances!”

“Ye hui na baat 🔥 pushpa bhau tha wildfire ye hogi double megafire,” wrote one fan.

Another exclaimed, “Ab aayega mja.”

And, “So excited for Varun Dhawan and Sunny sir on screen.”

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, is scheduled to be released in 2026.

For the latest updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

