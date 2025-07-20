Celebrated Indian actor Aamir Khan has delivered several massive box office hits throughout his illustrious career. His films hold the distinction of breaching the coveted 100-crore mark (with Ghajini), the 200-crore mark (with 3 Idiots), and the 300-crore mark (with PK). But it’s Dangal, the widely acclaimed wrestling drama that outshines them all. After its domestic (₹538.04 crores) and international (₹1521 crores) theatrical run, Dangal amassed a staggering worldwide box office collection of ₹2059.04 crores.

Out of this, more than ₹1300 crores came from China’s box office alone, making it the highest-grossing Indian movie ever globally. But, here’s the real surprise: another cult Indian film quietly pulled off an even more impressive feat — earning nearly 3.5 times its domestic gross at the Chinese box office. Can you guess which film did that? Read on to find out.

The Indian Film That Made Nearly 3.5 Times In China Than India

That film is none other than Sriram Raghavan’s 2018 dark comedy crime thriller Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The movie grossed ₹92.8 crores at the Indian box office while its overseas collection stood at ₹361 crores, bringing its total worldwide gross to ₹453.8 crores. Approximately a staggering ₹330+ crores of that came from China alone, meaning Andhadhun earned around 3.5 times more in China than it did in India (Via Sacnilk). In comparison, Dangal, despite its massive success, earned around 2.4 times more in China than in India. That makes Andhadhun’s China-to-India earnings ratio even more surprising.

🎬 Andhadhun (2018) One of the most intriguing climax ever in Indian cinema. Directed By Sriram Raghavan 👑 pic.twitter.com/iQBHBjVBn3 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 2, 2023

What’s Andhadhun All About

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film follows the story of Akash (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), a blind pianist whose life takes a dramatic turn when he gets entangled in the murder of a retired actor. But there is much more to the beautifully complex story than meets the eye, including the mind-blowing climax. The film also features Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, and Manav Vij, among other cast members.

Andhadhun – Critical Response and OTT Platform

The film garnered rave reviews from critics and achieved a cult following among cinephiles. Andhadhun holds a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a user rating of 8.2 on IMDb. The film is currently available to rent on Apple TV and YouTube in India.

Andhadhun Trailer

