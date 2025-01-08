Another star kid will be gracing the silver screen soon as Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, is all set to debut in Bollywood. The newcomer will be seen in director Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

A newspaper recently confirmed Simar’s casting in the film, after which Akshay welcomed her to the film industry with a heartwarming Instagram post. Here is all you need to know about Simar Bhatia.

Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Akshay Kumar’s sister

Simar Bhatia is Akshay Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia’s daughter, with her first husband, Vaibhav Kapoor. She was born in 1997. From her social media, Simar seems to have studied in the US. Her parents got divorced in 2012, and her mother later married real estate businessman Surendra Hiranandani.

Simar is fairly popular on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simar Bhatia (@simarbhatia18)

Simar already has a decent following on Instagram. At the time of writing, she has over 13k followers. On her profile, she shares snippets from her daily life and photoshoots. She announced her debut in the film industry with a picture of her hanging outside an auto-rickshaw wearing a blue saree. “And so it begins,” she captioned the post.

Simar Bhatia will make her debut with Ikkis

The debutant has been finalized to play the female lead in Ikkis, opposite Agastya Nanda, who made his debut with The Archies in 2023. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war and chronicles the journey of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life for the nation. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat and will be released later in 2025.

Akshay Kumar welcomed Simar Bhatia to films

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay recently gave a shoutout to Simar by sharing a newspaper cutout about her Bollywood debut. The superstar wrote, “I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that was the ultimate happiness. But today, I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything.”

“I wish my mom were here today, and she would have said, ‘Simar putter Tu Utah Kamaal hai.’ Bless you, my baby @simarbhatia18, the sky is yours,” he added. Simar then thanked her uncle by resharing his post on her stories.

