Kussh S. Sinha, who directs Nikita Roy (which releases on June 27), is the deviant in his family. While dad Shatrughan Sinha (also a singer and producer on occasion), mother Poonam (also a one-film producer), sister Sonakshi (who has also sung in a film), and twin brother Luv have all been actors, Kussh has always wanted to direct movies.

What was the reason for you changing channels, so to speak?

I think it is all instinctive. You know what is right for you—you just know it! I have seen how those who want to be actors notice how existing actors present themselves and interpret scenes, learning from them. But I would look at the totality, including the acting, when watching any movie. I would note every aspect, including the way the scenes and sequences were written and filmed and even the music.

But what took you so long? We have been hearing about you turning director for over seven years now. You even made a short film, Khoon Mein Hai, in 2017.

I also directed Season 2 of a show called Design HQ for Fox Live, which was nominated in the Best Talk Show category at the Asian Television Awards at Singapore in 2018. Then it was taking a while to find a producer and backer for this film. In 2020, COVID happened and things kind of stopped for almost two years. But I have no regrets. There is a saying in the industry that every film has its own time. I got more time to work on the script, taking adversity as positivity.

Is Nikita Roy based on any foreign film?

No, it is based on a story by Pawan Kripalani, who wrote and directed Phobia, but I have reworked it a lot. Pawan became busy with Gaslight and my writers, Neel Mohanty, Ankur Takrani and I began writing, with Bilal doing the dialogues. Then Abhinav Kashyap, who is our creative consultant, did a rewrite and I did the final one. Of course, I am not at all one of those who think that a director is the be-all and end-all in a film. So many talents are involved…

You had assisted Kashyap on Dabangg.

I came in only at the end. But I assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir on Saawariya and Abhinav-sir on Besharam. Abhinav-sir is like my teacher.

Besharam and Saawariya were both disasters. Off the record, what did you learn or unlearn from these movies?

Why off the record? I will say it transparently! Everyone believes they are out to make a good movie. On paper, both were outstanding projects, though Ranbir Kapoor was new in Saawariya. The rest of the team was top-notch, including Bhansali sir. Besharam was a big casting coup with Rishi Kapoor sir, Neetu ma’am and Ranbir, who was now a big star. But things did not pan out as expected. I was just an assistant and cannot make any comments there.

Personally, I think that when scripting or shooting is going on, one must show our work to people and ask them what they don’t like in it and what can be improved. I think that helps if one is intelligent enough to gauge honest replies. Constant verification should go on, which I feel does not show any lack of self-trust, but instead demonstrates supreme confidence.

Raj Kapoor and other legends did it.

Yes, but many professionals today have a ‘God’ complex. I will always be willing for honest feedback. I cannot live in a creative vacuum and say that I know it all.

So, have you taken views on the completed film now?

Yes, I have. Abhinav-sir is happy with it. My father, whose experience of over 250 films is invaluable, was also happy and I don’t think parents will lie to their children. I have shown the film internally to many and they all found it nice, unique and interesting. My mom and brother Luv has also liked it. Sonakshi’s happy with it too.

What about Pawan?

He is busy, so I respect that as of now. He hasn’t seen my movie as yet.

Were you always fascinated by this genre?

Well, it’s a mix of mystery and the supernatural and I like the fact that there are no rules in these genres, as the conflict can come from anywhere, unlike the known areas in, say, a romance.

Did you plan to work with your sister (Sonakshi Sinha)?

Not particularly, but again, why should I not? She is very talented and her special quality is that she has not only proved her worth in glamorous roles but also done justice to meaty characters. As Nikita Roy, she has a strong role and something to do, which is why she accepted my film. But she has said ‘no’ to some earlier scripts I offered her. She has her own likes and has to see her professional interests too!

You have Paresh Rawal as the antagonist.

I would not agree with the term ‘antagonist’, but yes, when he chose to do my film at our second meeting, I was happy. He plays a spiritual leader settled in the UK and not someone who is a religious man or a godman. Paresh sir is unmatched in his field and really picks and chooses his work! When he reached out after the film was complete and complimented me, it really was a blessing. Because he did not need to do that!

Savi, Ulajh and The Buckingham Murders are all recent thrillers shot in the UK. Why is this location becoming a trend, especially for heroine-centric thrillers?

I don’t look at this as a trend. In my case, it was not only the producers’ choice but also that the locations suited the plot. And we have not shot in London city!

What can we expect from you next?

I am working on a couple of projects. Let me see how things pan out.

And since this is your first baby, so to speak, are you nervous or excited, or both ahead of the release?

I am just grateful and happy. There is a lot of talent that has given their honest and best shot for my film. There is a wave of demand for good content. So yes, I am happy!

