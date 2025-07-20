Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office: Aamir Khan Matches Akshay Kumar's Highest-Selling BMS Film

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has done the unthinkable hitting a total of 3 million ticket sales on BMS. The sports dramedy is already the second-highest-selling Bollywood film of 2025 after Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal’s film is the highest ticket selling Bollywood film on BMS ever with a ticket sale of 12.58 million!

Aamir Khan Matches OMG 2!

Aamir Khan took only 30 days to match the ticket sales of OMG 2. Akshay Kumar‘s film registered a ticket sale of 3 million in its lifetime, and it is the highest-selling film of the actor’s career on BMS. While Aamir Khan surpassed Shaitaan’s 2.97 million ticket sales in its lifetime, it is now heading towards the next milestone!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office BMS Sales

With 3 million ticket sales, Sitaare Zameen Par is now the 11th highest-selling Bollywood film ever. In order to enter the top 10 spots, it needs to push Hrithik Roshan out of the list. Fighter, with a ticket sale of 3.68 million is the tenth highest selling film on BookMyShow. However, registering almost 680K ticket sales from this point seems like an impossible task for Aamir Khan’s film. But considering it registered a sale of almost 200K last week, the possibility cannot be ruled out!

Check out the biggest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS ever since the daily tracking started (2023 – 25).

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Milli on Tiger 3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Fighter: 3.68 Million

Sitaare Zameen Par Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of Aamir Khan‘s Sports Drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 92K

Week 1: 1.51 Million

Week 2: 808K

Week 3: 372K

Week 4: 188K

5th Friday: 9.46K

5th Saturday: 22.89K

Total: 3 Million

