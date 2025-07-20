Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama has turned into a rage in only 48 hours, hitting 1.5 million ticket sales on BookMyShow already! The film, in fact, has roared with a huge jump at the ticket window on day 2, ensuring that Sunday will be a riot for Mohit Suri’s film!

Ahaan Panday Jams Ticket Windows!

Ahaan Panday‘s film on the second day has come very close to the sales of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which is unimaginable. Every single Bollywood film has stayed 50% lower than Chhaava’s ticket sales in the initial days, at the least!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 2 Ticket Sales

On July 19, day 2, Saturday, Saiyaara managed to register a ticket sales of 724.3K on BMS. This is a jump of almost 87% from the previous day, which registered 418.9K on BMS. On Saturday, Ahaan Panday’s debut film came very close to Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal’s period drama registered a ticket sale of 868K on the first Saturday.

Ahaan Panday’s Film Enters Top 10 Saturday Sales

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda‘s film has managed to enter the top 10 ticket sales on the first Saturday of BMS. While it is the second best ticket sales on a Saturday in 2025 for a Bollywood, it is the sixth best overall ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the first Saturday.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films on the first Saturday of BMS.

Jawan: 1.25 Million Animal: 1.16 Million Gadar 2: 948K Stree 2: 919K Chhaava: 868K Saiyaara: 724K Singham Again: 521K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 494K Sitaare Zameen Par: 425K Fighter: 400K

Saiyaara BMS Sales Summary

Check out the BMS sales breakdown of Mohit Suri’s romantic drama.

Pre Sales: 394.53K

Day 1: 418.91K

Day 2: 724.31K

Total: 1.52 Million

