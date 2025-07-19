Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have done the unthinkable with an opening of 21.25 crore at the box office. The film is aiming 50 crore total by day 2, and it is not a distant dream owing to the roaring word of mouth. However, the romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri has also surpassed some major records at the box office.

Ahaan Panday Axes Saawariya Lifetime!

Ahaan Panday has surpassed the lifetime total of Ranbir Kapoor’s debut film Saawariya. On day 1, Ahaan stood very close to surpassing the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film. Saawariya earned 22 crore, and as we talk, this number has been surpassed by a huge margin!

Saiyaara Box Office Records

Apart from surpassing the entire box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s debut film, Saiyaara has axed three major records on the opening day itself! Ahaan Panday’s film has registered the fourth biggest opening of 2025 after Chhaava, Sikandar, and Housefull 5.

Check out the three box office records that were made by Ahaan Panday’s debut film.

Biggest Opening For A Romantic Film!

Saiyaara has surpassed Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to bring the biggest opening for a romantic film in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor‘s film earned 19.45 crore on day 1.

Biggest Opening By A Debutante!

Ahaan Panday has registered the biggest opening for a debutante, surpassing Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun, which earned 10.15 crore on day 1.

2nd Biggest Opening Day Ticket Sales Of 2025

Saiyaara has registered the second-best BMS ticket sales on the opening day for a Bollywood film in 2025. It registered 419K ticket sales on day 1 on BMS, standing below only Chhaava’s 669K.

