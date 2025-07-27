Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is turning out to be one of the biggest disasters of Tollywood in recent years. While it had an underwhelming buzz, the film managed to pull off a solid start, solely due to Pawan’s stardom. But since word-of-mouth had not been good, it was expected to go downhill from the following day, and that’s exactly what happened. Speaking about the North American box office, the film has earned a disappointing total in the first 2 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Registers an underwhelming collection in premieres

The Tollywood period action drama was theatrically released on July 24, and its premiere shows were scheduled for July 23. The presence of the Power Star attracted the crowd for premieres, but the outcome was underwhelming. As per Venky Box Office, it earned $800K through premiere shows. In Indian rupees, it equals 6.91 crores.

Disappointing show at the North American box office in the first 2 days

On the actual opening day, Hari Hara Veera Mallu suffered a massive dent due to poor word-of-mouth. Overall, by the end of day 1, it earned $914K or 7.9 crores at the North American box office, out of which 6.91 crores came from premieres. After such a brutal fall, there were minimal expectations from the film on day 2.

On Friday, day 2, Hari Hara Veera Mallu displayed a minimal jump, pushing the total to $1.02 million, which equals 8.81 crores. Considering this trend, things are looking tough for the film on weekdays.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is heading towards a big disaster

For the unversed, the break-even target in North America is valued at $2.5 million. In Indian rupees, it stands at 21.61 crores. Against this, it has already earned 8.81 crores, thus recovering 40.76% of the total break-even value. However, considering the poor trend, it will not earn substantially from hereon.

The Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol starrer is estimated to close its run at $1.25-$1.3 million (10.8-11.23 crores) at the North American box office. Therefore, distributors in the region are likely to incur heavy losses.

