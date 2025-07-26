Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh led Sitaare Zameen Par completed over 5 weeks in theatres. The box office collections have slowed down and will soon wrap up its run. But how has it performed compared to the superhit Taare Zameen Par? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 36

Saiyaara has stolen the maximum number of screens amid the massive demand. Besides, Sitaare Zameen Par has also completed five weeks, and the saturation is near. On day 36, RS Prasanna’s directorial earned 11 lakhs. It witnessed another dip from the 17 lakh earned on the previous day.

The net collection in India stands at 165.50 crore net in 36 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 195.29 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Week 4 – 8.64 crores

Week 5 – 3.21 crores

Day 26 – 11 lakhs

Total – 165.50 crores

What is Sitaare Zameen Par budget?

The sports comedy drama is made on an estimated cost of 90 crores. In 36 days, it has raked in return of investment of 75.50 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI surges to 84%. Aamir Khan starrer is a success but not a hit at the Indian box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Taare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

Back in 2007, the spiritual predecessor, Taare Zameen Par had concluded its lifetime at 62.50 crores. It was made on a budget of only 18 crores and earned the super-hit tag.

In comparison, Aamir Khan’s sequel has earned 165% higher earnings, but it is unfortunately not a hit.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (29 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 165.50 crores

India gross: 195.29 crores

ROI: 84%

Verdict: Plus

