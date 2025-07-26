Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, is grabbing all the limelight at ticket windows. In about a week, it has surpassed the footfalls registered by Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. The best is yet to come as the romantic musical drama is now competing with Chhaava for the #1 spot.

Saiyaara footfalls

As per the latest reports, Saiyaara has registered 1.15 crore footfalls already in theatres. The word-of-mouth is fantastic, and it has already emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 with a box office collection of 193.75 crore in 8 days. Today, it will go way past the 200 crore mark with some record-breaking ticket sales.

Saiyaara recorded the second-highest ticket sales for a Bollywood movie in 2025. In fact, only three films in 2025 have managed to clock 1 crore+ ticket sales, and the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is one of them.

Check out the Bollywood films with one crore or more footfalls in 2025:

Chhaava – 3.05 crores+ Saiyaara – 1.15 crores+ Housefull 5 – 1 crore+

In order to beat Chhaava, Saiyaara must witness 165% growth in ticket sales. There’s no visible competition until the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2. In fact, the pre-release buzz of Ajay Devgn’s film is quite low, so there is a possibility that Mohit Suri’s directorial will remain the #1 choice for the audience. All in all, the feat is very much achievable.

More about Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic musical drama is loosely based on the Korean film A Moment To Remember. It also features Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa and Sid Makkar, among others in pivital roles.

Saiyaara was released in theatres worldwide on July 19, 2025.

