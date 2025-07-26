Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara refuses to show any signs of slowing down. After setting the worldwide box office on fire during the first week, the film started its week 2 journey with a bang. It comfortably surpassed the global collection of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par by showing an excellent hold on the second Friday. In the meantime, it has emerged as Bollywood’s third highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed day 8 report!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

With no significant competition in the second week, the musical romantic drama maintained a superb hold on the second Friday. Due to an excellent response from audiences, the screen count surged from 2225 to an impressive 3650 in the second week. This helped it score a solid 18.5 crores. Overall, it has earned 193.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the film stands at 228.62 crore gross.

Overseas, it has earned an estimated 52 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office of Saiyaara stands at a huge 280.62 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 193.75 crores

India gross – 228.62 crores

Overseas gross – 52 crores

Worldwide gross – 280.62 crores

Becomes Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser of 2025!

With a gross of 280.62 crores, Saiyaara has managed to surpass Sitaare Zameen Par (262.29 crore gross). By beating it, the musical romantic drama has become Bollywood’s third highest-grossing film of 2025.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Saiyaara – 280.62 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 262.29 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores

More about the film

The musical romantic drama is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the film also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles. The film was released on July 18.

