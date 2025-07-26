Saiyaara is a dream run not only for debutants but also for any Bollywood actor, irrespective of their star power. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer surpassed the collections of the blockbuster Jawan on its second Friday and has found a spot in the top 10. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

How much did Saiyaara earn on its second Friday?

No points for guessing, Saiyaara again stayed above 18 crores on day 8. It added 18.50 crores to the kitty, taking its overall total in India to 193.75 crore net.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has scored the second-highest 2nd Friday of 2025. It has crossed biggies like Raid 2, Housefull 5, and Sikandar but is only behind Chhaava (24.03 crores).

Where does Saiyaara stand among the top 2nd Friday collections in Hindi cinema?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to dominate with its staggering collections of 27.50 crores in the Hindi belt on its second Friday. Animal, Jawan, and Dangal are among the other titans in the top 10. Saiyaara has ranked in the 8th spot, throwing PK (14.48 crores) out of the list.

Take a look at highest 2nd Friday collections in Hindi cinema below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 27.50 crores Chaava: 24.03 crores Animal: 22.16 crores Gadar 2: 20.50 crores Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 19.75 crores Stree 2: 19.30 crores The Kashmir Files: 19.15 crores Saiyaara: 18.50 crores Dangal: 18.26 crores Jawan: 18.10 crores

If one excludes Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2, Saiyaara has scored the 6th biggest second Friday in Bollywood! It indeed is an unreal and unimaginable feat unlocked.

There’s only growth hereon as Saiyaara will enjoy massive footfalls during the second Saturday and Sunday. It will enter the 200 crore club today. All eyes on the second weekend total!

