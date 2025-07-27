Vijay Kumar Arora led Son Of Sardaar 2 began is pre-release journey on a great note! The sequel factor pumped up audience and the songs were grabbing attention as well. Unfortunately, since the lukewarm response to the trailer, the buzz has dried down. Where could the comedy drama land among Ajay Devgn’s post-Covid openers? Scroll below for a detailed box office collection!

Singham Again ranks at #1

No points for guessing, Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty reuniting means rampage mode at the box office. With the addition of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, only sky was the limit. Singham Again took a fantastic start of 43.70 crore at the Indian box office. It is Ajay’s biggest opener in the post-pandemic era.

Son Of Sardaar 2 may not even make it to the top 5

Initially, Son Of Sardaar 2 was expected to at least open in the 15 crore range. Unfortunately, with the postponement and the current scenario, it will remain in the vicinity of 10 crore. In fact, Mrunal Thakur co-starrer may fail the double-digit mark amid strong competition from Saiyaara.

As far as the top 10 post-Covid openers of Ajay Devgn are concerned, Son Of Sardaar 2 will remain out of top 5. It will however stay below Bholaa (11.20 crores) at the 6th spot.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn post-Covid openers (India net collection) below:

Singham Again – 43.70 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Bholaa – 11.2 crores Son Of Sardaar 2 – 10 crores (current prediction) Thank God – 8.10 crores Maidaan – 7.25 crores Runway 34 – 3.5 crores Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 1.70 crores

More about Son Of Sardaar 2

It is the sequel of 2012 hit action comedy Son Of Sardaar. The ensemble cast also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra and the late Mukul Dev. It is produced by Jio Studios and Ajay Devgn films.

SOS 2 is releasing in theatres worldwide on August 1, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9: Beats Baahubali 2 (Hindi) + Housefull 5 – A Smashing Entry Into 200 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News