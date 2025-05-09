Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, has managed to score a winning total during its opening week. Released on the occasion of Labor Day, the film enjoyed the benefit of the sequel factor, and afterward, the power of positive word-of-mouth took over. As a result, it almost scored a century at the Indian box office during the 8-day extended opening week. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bholaa.

Wraps up the opening week

Backed by the sequel factor and the holiday, the Bollywood crime drama opened at 19.71 crores. With no competition from big films and favorable reactions from the audience, it enjoyed an impressive opening weekend. In the extended 4-day weekend, the film earned 73.83 crores. It passed the Monday test by making 7.47 crores. On Tuesday, it remained rock-steady by earning 7.45 crores. On Wednesday, it witnessed a sharp decline and earned 4.81 crores. Again on Thursday, the film picked up and earned 5.33 crores.

Overall, Raid 2 earned a solid total of 98.89 crore net at the Indian box office in 8 days. Including taxes, it stands at a gross domestic total of 116.69 crores. By tomorrow, it will comfortably enter the 100 crore club, becoming Ajay Devgn’s 15th film to achieve the feat.

Raid 2 beats Bholaa!

With 98.89 crores, Raid 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bholaa (90 crores) and become the 4th highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn in the post-COVID era. Considering the favorable word-of-mouth, the film will likely beat Shaitaan (151 crores) in the lifetime run.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 post-COVID grossers below (net collection):

Singham Again- 270.60 crores Drishyam 2- 241 crores Shaitaan- 151 crores Raid 2- 98.89 crores Bholaa- 90 crores Maidaan- 53 crores Runway 34- 32 crores Thank God- 30.75 crores Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha- 12.20 crores Naam- 1.02 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

