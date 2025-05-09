Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, has been unstoppable at the worldwide box office. Both in India and overseas, the Malayalam biggie has raked in massive numbers, emerging as a historic success. After climbing the ladders of success one after another, it has now become Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. In this process, it has surpassed Tovino Thomas’ 2018. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 14 days!

Crosses 180 crores in 14 days

In March, we saw the storm of L2: Empuraan taking over the global box office, and within a month, Laletan is back with another historic success. Released amid decent expectations, the Malayalam crime thriller has left everyone stunned. Yesterday, it completed two weeks in theatres, and during this span, the film has managed to fetch an outstanding number.

In India, Thudarum has amassed an excellent 87.13 crore net in 14 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 102.81 crores. In the overseas market, it’s a blockbuster with an estimated collection of 83 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 185.81 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 87.13 crores

India gross – 102.81 crores

Overseas gross – 83 crores

Worldwide gross – 185.81 crores

Today, the Tamil-dubbed version of the film has been released in theatres, which is expected to boost the collections. Also, it has retained a good show count in the third week, so the entry into the 200 crore club will be smoother than expected.

Thudarum is Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser!

With 185.81 crores in the kitty, the Mohanlal starrer has comfortably crossed 2018 (181 crores) at the worldwide box office, thus becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam of all time. Very soon, it will cross the 200 crore milestone, but is unlikely to beat Manjummel Boys’ 241.56 crores to grab the second spot. L2: Empuraan is at the top with 268.05 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

