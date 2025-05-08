Raid 2 Box Office Day 7: Ajay Devgn Is Only 36 Crore Away To Dethrone Salman Khan At #3

Ajay Devgn is now less than 8 crore away from hitting the 100 crore club yet again. Raid 2, after 7 days, stands at a total collection of 93.56 crore in India. It might hit the century even before the weekend ends and surpass part 1’s total collection of 101.54 crore as well.

Fourth 100 Crore Film Of 2025

As soon as the film enters the 100-crore club, it will be the fourth 100-crore Hindi film this year after Chhaava, Sky Force, and Sikandar! However, it will be the 10th Indian film to do so after Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, Tamil films Good Bad Ugly & Dragon, and Telugu Films Game Changer & Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and the three Hindi films.

Raid 2 Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Wednesday, May 7, Raid 2 earned 4.81 crore, which was a significant drop of 35% from the previous day, which brought a whopping 7.45 crore at the box office. The film will, however, end the extended week one below 100 crore!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the drama film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta at the box office.

Day 1, Thursday: 19.71 crore

Day 2, Friday: 13.05 crore

Day 3, Saturday: 18.55 crore

Day 4, Sunday: 22.52 crore

Day 5, Monday: 7.47 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: 7.45 crore

Day 7, Wednesday: 4.81 crore

Total: 93.56 crore

Very Close To Beat Sikandar

Raid 2 is currently the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and it is very close to surpassing the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. It is approximately 36 crore away from Sikandar’s spot at number 3. It would be interesting to see if Ajay Devgn manages to bring this number in the second weekend itself.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood below:

Chhaava: 615.39 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Sikandar : 129.95 crore Raid 2: 93.56 crore* Jaat: 89.37 crore*

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

