Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, after entering the 100-crore club worldwide, is now swiftly moving toward the next milestone. In six days, the film stands at a total of 120.72 crore* gross worldwide. In fact, in six days, it has jumped to the top 5 spots.

Fifth-Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

Ajay Devgn’s drama, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is now the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It will now have a neck-to-neck competition with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 for the next spot!

Raid 2 Axes Sunny Deol’s Jaat

Ajay Devgn has replaced Sunny Deol, and he has lost his position in the top 5. Before Raid 2 arrived, Jaat was the fifth highest-grossing Hindi Film of 2025 worldwide, but the spot is now claimed by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s film.

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office in India and worldwide after 6 days.

India net: 88.75 crore

India gross: 104.72 crore

Overseas gross: 16 crore*

Worldwide gross: 120.72 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

A Few Days To Reach Top 3

It is evident that Ajay Devgn‘s film might reach the top 3 spot. But it would be difficult to predict if the film will reach the second spot because clearly dethroning Vicky Kaushal from the top spot is practically impossible this year as Chhaava rules at the number 1 spot with 827.06 crore gross collection.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 129.14 crore Raid 2: 120.72 crore

