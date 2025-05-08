The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is having a good stronghold at the box office. On its 20th day, the movie maintains a solid momentum. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 20th day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

On its 20th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 50 lakh when it comes to its day-wise collection. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 83.55 crores at the box office. With this, the film is just 6.45 crores away from crossing 90 crores.

Kesari Chapter 2 is proof that a good content always ends up winning the laurels both critically and commercially. Despite a strong box office competition at the Hindi box office by movies like Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat, the film continues to do well. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to see a substantial growth in the coming days.

Take A Look At The Day-Wise Collection Of The Film:

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 cr o re

cr re Day 4: 4.5 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Day 6: 3.78 crore

Day 7: 3.6 crore

Day 8: 4.05 crore

Day 9: 7.20 crore

Day 10: 8.14 crore

Day 11: 2.65 crore

Day 12: 2.72 crore

Day 13: 2.25 crore

Day 14: 1.8 crore

Day 15: 1.4 crore

Day 16: 2.2 crore

Day 17: 2.5 crore

Day 18: 0.75 crore

Day 19: 0.92 crore

Day 20: 0.50 crore

Total: 83.55 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Akaal Box Office Collection Day 28: Remains 87% Higher Than Gippy Grewal’s Last Outing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News