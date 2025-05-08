The Gippy Grewal starrer period drama Akaal has turned out to be the highest-grossing Punjaboi film of 2025. However, it is now almost nearing the end of its theatrical run. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 28th day.

Akaal Box Office Collection Day 28

On its 28th day, the Gippy Grewal starrer has earned 2 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collection of the film remained the same as its previous day. The movie had amassed 1 lakh on its 26th day.

This marked a growth of 50% for the movie. The total India net collection of Akaal now comes to 7.73 crores. The film is now inching towards 8 crores.

Not only this but Akaal is also leading from Gippy Grewal’s last Punjabi release. For the unversed, Gippy’s last theatrical outing was the 2024 horror-comedy Jatt Nu Chudhail Tikri. The movie had garnered around 97 lakh within its 28 days.

This results in Akaal leading from Gippy Grewal’s 2024 release by 87%. The movie is mounted at a scale of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.73 crores, it has managed to cover 77.3%.

Even though, the film might miss covering its entire budget, it has managed to receive a positive response from the critics and the masses alike. Fans gave a thumbs up to the riveting subject and the performances of the movie. It also marked Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ first foray into the Punjwood industry.

About The Film

Akaal is also helmed and written by Gippy Grewal. It is based on the bravery of the Sikh warriors. It also stars Nimrat Khaira, Shinda Grewal, Nikitin Dheer, Mita Vasisht and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office: Guess How Much Akshay Kumar Needs To Earn To Beat The Profits Of Part 4?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News