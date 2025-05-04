Gippy Grewal set new benchmarks with his highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, Akaal. The historical action drama, now in its fourth weekend, continues to add moolah, although on the lower end. Scroll below for day 23 box office collections!

Nearing its end?

On the fourth Friday, earnings fell as low as 1 lakh. Thanks to the Saturday boost, there was a slight improvement, as 2 lakhs were added to the kitty on day 23. However, there’s been a steep decline since May Day, which brought in 5 lakhs. The 23-day total at the Indian box office lands at an estimated 7.69 crore net, all languages included.

Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 9.07 crores. Akaal is now facing competition from Gangland and Guru Nanak Jahaz at the ticket windows. Tarsem Jassar and Gurpreet Ghuggi starrer is stealing the thunder with its upward graph with every passing day.

Axes Warning 2

Gippy Grewal delivered as many as 3 films in the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2024. Akaal has now surpassed the lifetime collections of his 8th highest-grossing Punjabi film of last year, Warning 2. It ended its lifetime run, earning 6.15 crore net.

Yet to recover the complete budget!

Akaal is reportedly mounted at a decent cost of 10 crores. In 23 days, Gippy Grewal’s directorial has recovered 77% of its total budget. There’s still a significant way to go, but at the given pace, it might end its run with the initiation of the working days.

More about Akaal

The historical action drama features Nimrit Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer, and Gurpreet Ghuggi, among others, in the supporting roles. It is co-produced by Gippy Grewal & Dharma Productions.

Akaal was released in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

