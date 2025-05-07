The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 continues to go strong at the box office. On its 19th day, the film is slowly inching towards 90 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 19th day.

On its 19th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 92 lakhs at the box office. This was a decent growth of 22% since the movie amassed 75 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 83.12 crores.

With this, the film is just 6.88 crores away from crossing 90 crores. This is truly remarkable considering that it has been facing a tough competition at the Hindi box office. This also proves that nothing can stop a powerful content from becoming successful.

Take A Look At The Day-Wise Collection Of The Film:

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Day 4: 4.5 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Day 6: 3.78 crore

Day 7: 3.6 crore

Day 8: 4.05 crore

Day 9: 7.20 crore

Day 10: 8.14 crore

Day 11: 2.65 crore

Day 12: 2.72 crore

Day 13: 2.25 crore

Day 14: 1.8 crore

Day 15: 1.4 crore

Day 16: 2.2 crore

Day 17: 2.5 crore

Day 18: 0.75 crore

Day 19: 0.92 crore

Total: 83.12 crore

Not only this but Kesari Chapter 2 has also emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

