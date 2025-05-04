Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in key roles, completed its two-week run on a decent note and now, it has entered its third week. Yes, it has suffered a dent due to the release of Raid 2, but still, it is managing to mint some moolah. At the worldwide box office, it has comfortably gone past the 120 crore mark, and in the meantime, it has emerged as Akshay’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 16 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Bollywood historical courtroom drama was theatrically released on April 18. Upon its release, the film received mostly favorable reviews from critics. The performance of the leading cast and the writing of the film were praised by most. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received positive word-of-mouth.

Kesari Chapter 2 crosses 120 crores!

As per the latest update, Kesari Chapter 2 earned an estimated 78.48 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days. Including taxes, it equals 92.60 crore gross. In the overseas market, it performed decently, earning 31.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 123.85 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 78.48 crores

India gross – 92.60 crores

Overseas gross – 31.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 123.85 crores

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grosser post-COVID!

With a gross of 123.85 crores, Kesari Chapter 2 has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘s global lifetime collection (111.64 crores). It is standing below Sky Force (174.21 crores) and will likely end its run in the same position.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 worldwide grossers post-COVID (gross collection):

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 123.85 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores Khel Khel Mein – 57.57 crores

