After a superb start, Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, witnessed a much bigger drop than expected. On Saturday, the required growth was missing but still, the film has managed to mint a decent sum at the Indian box office. The good thing is that there’s no burden of a massive budget and it has already recovered over 50% of the total cost. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 3 days!

The Karthik Subbaraj-directed film has failed to please critics completely, opening to mixed to decent reviews. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with mixed word-of-mouth, thus restricting the much-needed growth of the film. It earned 7.72 crores in India on Saturday, remaining almost flat from Friday’s 7.75 crores.

Retro mints a decent collection in 3 days!

Overall, Retro has earned an estimated 34.72 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 40.96 crores. Today, some growth is expected, and the 4-day extended opening weekend is expected to be in the range of 42-43 crore net, which will be a decent result.

Globally, Retro has earned a gross of 59.62 crores, including an overseas estimated gross of 18.66 crores and an Indian gross of 40.96 crores.

Worldwide box office breakdown:

India net – 34.72 crores

India gross – 40.96 crores

Overseas gross – 18.66 crores

Worldwide gross – 59.62 crores

Recovers over 50% of its budget!

Reportedly, Retro is made on a budget of 65 crores. Against this, it has earned 34.72 crore net. If calculated, the film has already recovered 53.41% of the total budget. So, by earning 30.28 crores, it will enter the safe zone and afterward, emerge as a successful affair at the Indian box office.

If it happens, it will be a big relief for Suriya as he hasn’t tasted a clean success for the last 9 years. His last successful affair at the Indian box office was Pasanga 2, which was released in December 2015.

